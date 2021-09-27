6 arrested, 3 others wanted related to June drive-by shooting in southeast Austin

Vehicles associated with person of interest in June 13 drive-by shooting in southeast Austin (APD Photos)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Six people, including a juvenile, have been arrested in connection with a June drive-by shooting at a party in southeast Austin that left two women hurt. Austin police are still looking for at least three others.

The Austin Police Department says the following six people are in custody related to the shooting:

Christopher Ramirez: Deadly conduct, tampering with evidence, both third-degree felonies

Deadly conduct, tampering with evidence, both third-degree felonies Jeramie Sawyer: Deadly conduct, tampering with evidence, both third-degree felonies

Deadly conduct, tampering with evidence, both third-degree felonies Rudy Mota: Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, third-degree felony

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, third-degree felony Antonio Rodriguez: Deadly conduct, third-degree felony

Deadly conduct, third-degree felony Camron Perkins: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Juvenile 1: Two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from a motor vehicle causing serious bodily injury, first-degree felonies

The shooting took place just after 2 a.m. on June 13 in the 4200 block of Todd Lane. That’s near East St Elmo Road. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at that time, police say.

When officers got there, they found a large crowd with multiple people and cars trying to leave the parking lot, according to APD. Police found more than 84 shell casings in the parking lot and road.

Two women at the party were shot and received life-threatening injuries, APD says.

Upon further investigation, APD found nine people fired guns both during the drive-by shooting and in response to the gunfire. Police say six people fired semi-automatic guns, and three people fired AK-47-style rifles. Officers say at this point, 12 guns have been seized.

Mugshots and charges of those arrested and those still wanted in connection with June 13 drive-by shooting off Todd Lane in southeast Austin (APD Photo)

The following three people are still wanted in connection to the shooting, according to APD:

Luis Galicia : Two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from a motor vehicle causing serious bodily injury, first-degree felonies

: Two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from a motor vehicle causing serious bodily injury, first-degree felonies Bobby Hines : Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, failure to register as a sex offender, both third-degree felonies

: Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, failure to register as a sex offender, both third-degree felonies Nathan Ramirez: Unlawful carrying a weapon, a class a misdemeanor

More charges are under review by state and federal prosecutors for other people as well. One person of interest is yet to be identified; they were seen firing a gun, according to APD.

Police say this person of interest is associated with a white Dodge Ram 1500 with custom rims, a bed cover and a Mexican flag hanging off the rear bumper. The person of interest left in a black Chevy Suburban with custom rims. They are believed to be of medium build and a white or Hispanic man.

Vehicles associated with person of interest in June 13 drive-by shooting in southeast Austin (APD Photos)

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at (512) 974-5245.