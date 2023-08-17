AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Trail of Lights Foundation announced the dates Thursday for the 2023 Austin Trail of Lights, which will take place Dec. 8-23, according to a news release from the Trail of Lights Foundation.

Tickets to the Dec.1 Night Lights Preview Party will go on sale in late September, the news release said.

Visitors who want to get a first look at the annual event in downtown Austin’s Zilker Park can attend the 10th annual Night Lights Preview Party on Dec. 1, the release said. Additionally, Austinites can also participate in the 12th annual Austin Trail of Lights Fun Run on Dec. 2.

The Trail of Lights Foundation is singularly committed to ensuring the holiday tradition is accessible to all in the community. General admission is free and open to the public on seven out of the 14 nights, and children under 12 are free of charge for general admission entry, the release said.

“Over the last decade, the Foundation’s goal has remained the same, to deliver an enduring holiday experience to the entire city,” said James Russell, executive director of the Trail of Lights Foundation.

KXAN is a sponsor of the 59th annual Austin Trail of Lights.