59-year-old killed in southeast Austin crash identified by police

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police have identified a man killed in a single-car crash near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Friday, Jan. 17.

APD’s initial investigation claims Mario Estrada, 59, lost control of a red, 2015 Dodge Charger on North State Highway 130 around 6:30 a.m. Estrada left the roadway and hit a concrete bridge support in the center median, police say.

Estrada was pronounced deceased on scene. He was wearing his seatbelt, according to APD.

The case is currently under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-5576. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD.

This is Austin’s sixth fatal traffic crash of 2020, resulting in six fatalities this year. At this time in 2019, there were three traffic fatalities.