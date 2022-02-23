555 lifeguards needed for Austin’s public pools to operate this summer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s 100 days until the Austin summer swim season begins, and Austin Parks and Recreation’s Aquatic Division is in need of lifeguards.

There are currently 95 lifeguards on staff. In order for summer pools to open on June 3, they need to have 650 lifeguards.

The Aquatic Division operates 45 public facilities. This includes Barton Springs Pool, 22 neighborhood pools, seven regional pools, 11 splash pads, three community pools and one wading pool.

The Aquatic Division is offering a starting pay of $15 per hour and lifeguard training. Training is ongoing, and they hire staff year-round. Classes are offered for first time lifeguards, returning lifeguards and also those interested in becoming an instructor. You can find the the application through the City of Austin’s website here.

To help students complete the training, the city is offering sessions during many schools’ spring break, March 12-19. Lifeguards must be 15 years of age or older.

New and returning lifeguards must fill out job applications and complete hiring paperwork before they can register for training. Learn more about being a lifeguard here.