55-year-old man missing from northwest Austin; police ask for help finding him

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a 55-year-old man last seen in northwest Austin around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Michael Eyre, 55, has a medical condition, causing concern for his wellbeing. Eyre was last seen at 11615 Angus Road, which is near U.S. Highway 183 and Duval Road, on Tuesday, Austin police say.

Eyre is described by police as a white male, 5’10”, 180 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with red lettering in front, black leather jacket, green cargo pants, brown shoes, blue baseball hat and sunglasses.

A brown and white medium-sized dog is with him.



If you see him, police ask that you call 911 immediately.