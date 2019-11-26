55-year-old man killed crossing William Cannon Drive in south Austin identified

Photo from the scene of a fatal collision involving a car and a pedestrian in south Austin Photo: KXAN

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified a 55-year-old man who died after being hit by a car in south Austin Thursday, Nov. 21.

Around 7:20 p.m., James Lee Beasley was attempting to cross in the middle of the 800 block of East William Cannon Drive near Interstate 35 when he was hit by a gold, 2006 Mercury Mariner that was driving westbound on E. William Cannon in the process of changing lanes, according to the Austin Police Department.

Police say this section of the roadway near I-35 is heavily-congested with car traffic, and there isn’t a crosswalk where Beasley attempted to walk.

There is no indication that driver impairment, speed, or any other road conditions played a factor, according to police.



The Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS attempted lifesaving measures, but Beasley died on scene approximately 20 minutes after the collision, police say.

APD reports this is Austin’s 75th fatal traffic crash of 2019, resulting in 77 fatalities this year. At this time in 2018, there were 66 fatal traffic crashes and 67 traffic fatalities.

The investigation is still pending.