54th annual Zilker Holiday Tree lighting ceremony going virtual

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday morning, Austin Energy crews transformed the Zilker moonlight tower into the holiday tree, but this year the lighting ceremony will be virtual.

The virtual showing will take place Sunday, Nov. 29 at 6 p.m., the City of Austin said. It will be streamed on ATXN Channel 6 and the social media channels for Austin Parks and Recreation Department, City of Austin and Austin Energy.

The lit tree will be on display Nov. 29 – Jan. 1 from 6 p.m. until midnight. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the city said it will announce on-site access for you to view the tree in person closer to Nov. 29, in order to follow the most current public health orders.

Some things about the holiday tradition won’t change, though. Young winners from the parks and recreation department’s annual Zilker Holiday Tree art contest will still help flip the switch to light the tree, the city said. You can see a list of winners and their artwork online.

The bulbs on the 155-foot-tall Zilker Holiday Tree will be all LEDs this year, the city said. There are 39 strings of lights, each containing 81 red, yellow, green and blue bulbs.