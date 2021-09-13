53-year-old woman dies after being hit by SUV in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 53-year-old woman who died in an auto-pedestrian crash in east Austin was identified by the Austin Police Department Monday.

Kimberly Allen, 53, was hit by an SUV while she was in the roadway in the 5400 block of Cameron Road around 10:58 p.m. on Sept. 5, police said. Allen was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas where she was pronounced dead.

APD says the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. No charges are expected at this time.

This is Austin’s 77th fatal crash this year, resulting in 83 fatalities this year. In 2020, there were 59 fatal crashes, resulting in 64 deaths, according to APD.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477.