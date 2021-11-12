$52M to go toward housing, services for homeless veterans for the next 20 years

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Housing Authority of the City of Austin (HACA) will dedicate $52 million in funding over the next 20 years toward services to support homeless veterans and other people experiencing homelessness.

HACA, a public unit separate from the City of Austin, will fund 200 permanent supportive housing units. This includes 50 vouchers to help veterans in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing or HUD-VASH program.

“We’re excited, because what it means is real housing opportunity for folks that are coming through coordinated assessment, who have been on the radar screen as needing a place to live but just haven’t been able to find one,” said Michael Gerber, chief executive officer of HACA.

The vouchers will be used to establish new housing for homeless veterans. Developments with vouchers will be required to provide housing for 20 years.

HACA will also be providing an additional 150 project-based vouchers for homeless individuals or families to access affordable housing. HACA plans to award the vouchers to developments beginning in February and March 2022.

Mayor Steve Adler said in a press release the contributions of HACA toward ending homelessness will have a lasting impact on our Austin.

“The need for permanent supportive housing units is great, especially for our veterans to whom we owe so much,” Adler said.

More information about HACA’s programs can be found on its website. For developments interested in providing housing through the HUD-VASH program, more information can also be found on The Housing Authority of the City of Austin website.