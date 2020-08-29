52-year-old arrested at Austin airport after gun discovered in carry-on

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport after a handgun was found inside his bag, according to an affidavit.

Police say a Transportation Security Administration agent found the handgun inside a brown computer, carry-on bag through x-ray images at a security checkpoint on Thursday.

Leonard Bullard, 52, told the agent he was the owner of the bag, police say. Bullard was charged with carrying weapon in a prohibited place, a third degree felony. He is out on bond from Travis County jail.

In April, TSA reported that agents seized 17 guns trying to get through security check points at AUS since January. In July, agents caught three guns in the span of two days in passenger carry-on luggage.