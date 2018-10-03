51-story condo tower planned for Rainey Street district
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 51-story condominium tower is being planned for construction in the Rainey Street district at 44 East Ave.
The high-rise is being developed by the real estate company Instacorp and designed by Austin architecture firm Page Architects.
The building is expected to reach 545-feet tall and 460,000-square feet total. It will include approximately 330 apartments, with a mix of smaller one to two bedroom designs, and larger one to four bedroom designs.
The ground floor of the high-rise will have space for retail and dining. The construction will also include a parking structure with over 500 spaces for tenants and the public.
Instacorp and Page Architects will be joined on the project by other local construction and engineering firms. Michael Hsu Office of Architecture, Flintoco LLC, BIG RED DOG Engineering, dwg, and Urbanspace.
Groundbreaking for the project is expected in spring 2020. Completion of the high rise is estimated for fall 2022.
