AUSTIN (KXAN) – A Lake Austin home will become the most expensive residential property ever sold in Texas if an interested buyer meets the asking price.

In early June, Sotheby’s International Realty listed a nearly six-acre Lake Austin waterfront property for $50 million. The living space – which includes a house and guest house – amounts to 10,505 square feet. Between the two homes, there are nine bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and three partial bathrooms, according to the listing.

Among other luxurious features, the property includes an in-home fitness center, a home theatre, a wine cellar, an artist studio and a private boat dock.

“I feel very confident that it will sell soon,” said Bridget Ramey, the real estate agent representing the property. “There’s a term that we use when something is special: it’s called ‘one of one.’ This property is one of one, and it only takes one buyer. There are going to be so many people who are going to wish that they jumped first,” she continued.

Sotheby’s International Realty listed a nearly six-acre Lake Austin waterfront property for $50 million, which will become the most expensive house to be sold ever in Texas if a buyer meets the asking price. (Photo Courtesy Sotheby’s)

If the nearly 11,000 square feet of living space isn’t enough, the property also includes a plot of untouched land already preapproved for an additional residence of up to 8,554 square feet and another boat dock.

The property was built in 2020 by real estate developer Brett Ames and his wife, musician Caroline Ames, to be their private home with the intention of passing it down generationally, Ramey said.

But they had a change of heart: Ames told the Wall Street Journal that the couple likely “underuses” the massive property and decided to put it on the market. The couple has four grown-up children no longer living at home and said they want to “simplify” their lives, per WSJ reporting.

Ramey said there are numerous aspects to this property that make it unique and worthy of the price tag. For one, much of the interior and exterior is made from laser-cut bricks imported from Italy. Also, the front door to the larger house is made of seamless glass imported from Portugal. It is 10 feet by 10 feet making it one of the largest residential doors in the world, she said.

“Everything about this property is perfection,” Ramey said. “It’s such a masterful work of art from Brett [Ames].”

The Lake Austin home is currently the most expensive residential property listed in Austin by millions of dollars. According to a Redfin list, the second most expensive home in Austin is an over 15,000 square feet Lake Austin Mansion with an asking price of $28 million.