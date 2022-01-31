$500M Hines project planned near Tesla; Plan includes 2,500 single-family homes

A concept plan for the $500 million Mirador master-planned community southeast of Austin. The development is slated to include 2,500 homes, multifamily housing and commercial space. (Courtesy: Hines via Austin Business Journal)

AUSTIN (KXAN/ABJ) — A Houston-based real estate developer announced Jan. 20 that it has closed on 1,400 acres southeast of Tesla Inc.’s gigafactory that it intends to develop into a master-planned community that includes 2,500 single-family lots and 75 acres of commercial space.

Representatives from Hines, along with its partners, said that Mirador will also include 50 acres of multifamily homes and townhomes, as well as on-site amenities including a 60-acre lake, over 600 acres of greenbelt, trails and a swimming pool. It is located near the corner of Pearce and Wolf lanes.

