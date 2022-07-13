AUSTIN (KXAN) — Friends of a cyclist who died in a hit-and-run crash in March are offering a $50,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Keith Culver, 73, was hit in the 6300 block of East Stassney Lane, near Burleson Road, around 9 a.m. on March 30.

Police said he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries at the time, but died the following evening.

According to police, the suspect vehicle is a black Toyota. The exact model is unknown, but it’s likely a four-door sedan. The license plate number is also unknown.

Anyone with information is urged to call APD’s Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.