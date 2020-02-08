50 female UT science students set off series of thundercloud reactions at UT tower

Austin

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas at Austin Chemistry Professor and author Dr. Kate Biberdorf, also known as Kate the Chemist, was joined at UT Tower today by 50 female science students for a large-scale science experiment.

At the UT Tower, Biberdorf and the students set off a serious of thermodynamic “thundercloud” reactions. One by one the reactions exploded out from a lineup of white buckets until the base of UT Tower was surrounded in a giant white cloud.

The scientific display was part of Biberdorf’s upcoming appearance on the CBS Saturday morning TV show Mission Unstoppable. The show aims to highlight a diverse group of women scientists from various fields to offer role models for young girls looking into STEM careers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss