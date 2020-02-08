50 female UT science students set off series of thundercloud reactions at UT tower

AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas at Austin Chemistry Professor and author Dr. Kate Biberdorf, also known as Kate the Chemist, was joined at UT Tower today by 50 female science students for a large-scale science experiment.

At the UT Tower, Biberdorf and the students set off a serious of thermodynamic “thundercloud” reactions. One by one the reactions exploded out from a lineup of white buckets until the base of UT Tower was surrounded in a giant white cloud.

The scientific display was part of Biberdorf’s upcoming appearance on the CBS Saturday morning TV show Mission Unstoppable. The show aims to highlight a diverse group of women scientists from various fields to offer role models for young girls looking into STEM careers.