5 people injured in north Austin apartment fire file suit against complex

The Ventura Apartments on Northgate Blvd caught fire early Friday morning. At least 4 people were sent to a hospital and 30 people were displaced. (AFD photo)

AUSTIN, TEXAS (KXAN) — Five people injured in a north Austin 3-alarm apartment complex fire have filed a lawsuit against the complex.

According to the Buzbee Law Firm, the lawsuit alleges that the apartment complex lacked working sprinklers and an alarm system to notify the residents of the fire.

The suit also says one of the victims is still in the hospital and on life support, having suffered severe burns to a large portion of his body.

Another victim was a child who was rushed to the hospital after passing out.

“It is not surprising that when the fire broke at night unbeknownst to the sleeping Plaintiffs, it spread so quickly that Plaintiffs were forced to leap from their burning, second-story windows,” the suit read.

The Ventura Apartments is an apartment complex located at 9133 Northgate Boulevard.

Until a few months ago, it was known as the Quail Creek Apartments. The Ventura Apartments is a two-story apartment complex consisting of over forty units.

Prior to the Jan. 7, 2022 fire, the Ventura Apartments looked like the following:

The lawsuit seeks to preserve the scene so that the victims’ representatives can collect evidence. The suit also says the damages suffered by these plaintiffs will exceed $25 million.

KXAN has reached out to the apartment complex and is waiting to hear back.

Firefighters have not said what may have caused the complex to go up in flames.