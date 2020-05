AUSTIN (KXAN) — Five people are displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in east Austin Sunday night.

An Austin Fire Department shift commander said they responded to a two-story apartment building at 1306 Mc Kie Dr. around 9:45 p.m. The area is south of Highway 183 and east of Interstate 35.

Damage is limited to the first floor apartment.

The AFD shift commander said they are investigating the cause. No one was hurt.