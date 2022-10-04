AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department said a fire damaged two homes in north Austin Tuesday morning. AFD said everyone involved is safe, but five people and a dog need a new place to stay.

According to AFD, the fire was reported around 3:50 a.m. on Gault Street between Dale and Wooten Drives. That is in the Wooten neighborhood between Anderson Lane and U.S. Highway 183.

Fire damages two homes in north Austin on Oct. 4, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam) Fire damages two homes in north Austin on Oct. 4, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam) Fire damages two homes in north Austin on Oct. 4, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

According to an AFD tweet at 4:44 a.m., the accidental fire was caused by an unattended candle. The fire mainly damaged one home before damaging the second home.

One person was displaced from the first home. Two adults, two children and a dog were displaced from the second home.