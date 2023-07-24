AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dozens of Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Fire stations need generators, according to the city’s Building Services Department.

After doing an inventory on sites across the city, the department found 47 ATCEMS and Austin Fire stations needed that backup energy.

‘Hugely important to public safety’

It’s a source of energy ATCEMS said it relies on throughout the year.

“These generators are just hugely important to public safety and our continuity of operations,” ATCEMS Assistant Chief Wesley Hopkins said.

Both in the extreme heat and cold, power outages are a concern for them.

“It’s really important that those ambulance stations do not lose power,” Assistant Chief Hopkins said. “All of the medical equipment that we have to power, even if the ambulance isn’t running, when it’s off, it has to be plugged in.”

Austin EMS Association President Selena Xie said they also see a spike in call volume during these extreme weather conditions.

“That means that we’re using a lot more equipment, a lot more radios, that all need to be recharged at the station,” Xie said.

Hopkins said when a station that doesn’t have a generator loses power, those ambulances have to move to a different station. He said that can add to response times.

“That’s just longer that citizens have to wait for that ambulance to get back in their territory,” Hopkins said.

Incoming funding

Money for the generators is on the way. The Austin City Council just approved $20,521,000 to purchase generators for those stations and other city sites that need them as well.

It’s a step Xie said will keep them up and running in whatever weather conditions they face.

“I know that all the stations moving forward will have backup power. I’m grateful for the city for doing that,” Xie said. “You know, it’s long overdue.”

According to the Building Services Department, other sites in need of generators are:

Recreation centers

Public safety training campuses

Austin police sub-stations

The department said it would work with the City’s contracted vendor to make sure they receive the generators as quickly as possible.