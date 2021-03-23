4,600 without power, 1 major Austin Energy outage after Monday’s storms

More than 4,000 customers were affected by an Austin Energy outage overnight after strong storms (Austin Energy Outage Map)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Energy’s power outage map is showing one major outage around the Barton Creek Habitat Preserve after strong storms moved through the area late Monday night.

The area stretches along Southwest Parkway and Highway 71 near Barton Creek Boulevard. Austin Energy was reporting 4,118 customers affected in that area as of 1:02 a.m. Citywide, 4,672 customers were without power.

Austin Energy said the outage occurred just before midnight, and as of 1:02 a.m. Tuesday, estimated restoration times were at 2:03 a.m.

Another minor outage affecting just under 200 customers was reported around the same time near Eastside Memorial Early College High School, according to the power company’s map. That’s near Ed Bluestein Boulevard.

