AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nearly 50 puppies found their fur-ever homes this week after Austin Pets Alive! waived puppy adoption fees.

The waived fees followed a shelter capacity spike last week, after the shelter took in dozens of pups in need of treatment for parvovirus. Puppies who completed treatment at the shelter’s parvo ICU unit were then eligible for adoption.

APA! confirmed early Sunday morning 46 puppies had been adopted since the shelter’s call to action went out last week. Approximately sixteen puppies are still available for adoption. (Courtesy: Austin Pets Alive!)

APA! confirmed early Sunday morning 46 puppies had been adopted since the shelter’s call to action went out last week. Approximately sixteen puppies are still available for adoption. (Courtesy: Austin Pets Alive!)

Aziel, pictured with his adopter, was one of 46 puppies adopted from Austin Pets Alive! this week. (Courtesy: Austin Pets Alive!)

APA! confirmed early Sunday morning 46 puppies had been adopted since the shelter’s call to action went out last week. Approximately sixteen puppies are still available for adoption.

Today is the last day APA! will offer waived puppy fees at its Town Lake Animal Center campus, located at 1156 W. Cesar Chavez St. Prospective adopters will still be responsible for surgery deposits.

More information on pets up for adoption is available online.