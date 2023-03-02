AUSTIN (KXAN) — Both Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila were both on a flight from Austin to Washington D.C. that had to force land Wednesday due to severe turbulence, NBC Universal confirmed.

Lufthansa flight 469 dropped nearly 4,000 feet, and seven people went to the hospital, Camila confirmed in an Instagram post. She said everything was flying everywhere, and the plane was chaos.

Camila posted a short video with her Instagram caption but said she would not show anyone else around out of respect for people’s privacy on the flight.

“Thank God everyone was safe and ok. I must say everyone @marriottbonvoy by the airport of Washington where we had to divert to and spend the night was so kind! And we made it to the bar with 1 minute before closing…slept well, getting on new flight today,” Camila said.