400 speakers sign up to give input on proposed Austin city budget

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The first of two public input meetings regarding the City of Austin’s proposed 2020-2021 budget will start at 10 a.m. Thursday, and more than 400 people have signed up to chime in on it.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler said the large group of speakers equals about 13 hours of speaking time, so in order to hear everybody, the council has scheduled times in two-hour blocks for people to call in and provide input.

Here’s the scheduled times council will hear the feedback:

Call meeting to order

Batch 1: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Lunch Break: 12-1 p.m.

Batch 2: 1-3 p.m

Batch 3: 3-5 p.m.

Dinner Break: 5-6 p.m.

Batch 4: 6-8 p.m.

Batch 5: 8-10 p.m.

Batch 6: 10 p.m.-12 a.m.

A hot topic will undoubtedly be the Austin Police Department’s budget. In this proposal, City Manager Spencer Cronk penciled in APD’s budget at $434 million. That’s $11 million less than the city’s initial proposed budget from April, which was before the death of George Floyd sparked protests nationwide. But it’s only about a $200,000 decrease from the 2019-2020 budget.

The next public input meeting on the proposed budget is July 30. Work sessions are scheduled for July 28 and August 4, with more public hearings and adoption set for August 12-14.