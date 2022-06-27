AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dell Medical School at the University of Texas of Austin said it has directly or indirectly attracted 415 new faculty physicians to Austin and Travis County since its launch in 2014.

As of March 2022, Dell Med had 652 regular faculty members. Of the 415 that are new to Austin, 241 work for Dell Med directly and 174 work for Dell Med’s clinical partners, such as Ascension Seton.

Dell Med said the 415 new-to-Austin physicians represent around 10% of doctors locally. There are about 4,200 licensed physicians in Travis County, according to the Travis County Medical Society.

“When Dell Med launched in 2014, Austin already had a community of excellent doctors,” said Dr. George Macones, interim Dell Med dean, in a release. “The medical school is helping to build on that strong foundation by attracting not just top talent – doctors, residents, fellows and students – but also health care leaders who are aligned with the school’s mission and committed to improving health for all.”