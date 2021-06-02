40 arrests made during APD’s Memorial Day ‘No Refusal’ weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department released its arrest numbers for the Memorial Day Weekend No Refusal initiative Wednesday night.

APD said there were 40 arrests on charges of driving while intoxicated during the period from Thursday, May 27 to Tuesday, June 1. Austin police put the initiative into effect from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. during the long weekend.

Of those arrests, police said 20 arrests had enhanced DWI charges: