Four residents were displaced and two pets were killed in a northwest Austin fire July 10. (Courtesy: Austin Fire Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An accidental fire at a northwest Austin home overnight has displaced four residents and killed two pets, the Austin Fire Department confirmed Sunday morning.

Austin Fire responded to the 4700 block of Marblehead Drive just after 2 a.m. Sunday, after a fire on an exterior deck spread to the two-story house. Officials confirmed just before 10 a.m. Sunday that the cause was due to “an undetermined ignition source on the back patio.”

Two adults and two children were displaced as a result of the fire, AFD officials said. The fire amounted to $100,000 in structural damage and $100,000’s worth of damage to the home’s contents.