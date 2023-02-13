AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four new routes will soon be offered from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, with two new international destinations added to the schedule this summer.

Nonstop service to Panama City, Panama, will be offered by Copa Airlines beginning July 6.

Flights will be offered four times weekly — on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

“Incorporating this new route represents a window of opportunities to increase commerce, tourism and cultural and educational exchanges between the state capital of Texas, Panama and our entire region,” said Christophe Didier, vice president of global sales and distribution at Copa Airlines.

AUS will also welcome nonstop flights to Calgary, Canada, in May. Canadian airline WestJet previously operated the route for several months in 2019. The airline announced Monday it will resume flights on May 18, with twice-weekly service.

WestJet carried more than 13,000 passengers on the route between May and November 2019. The seasonal route was suspended the following year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Calgary is the third Canadian city with a direct flight from Austin. Air Canada currently has routes to Toronto and Vancouver.

The Panama City and Calgary routes are the first new international routes served from AUS in 2023. Last year, the airport welcomed several new international routes, including destinations in Germany, Jamaica, Mexico and the Netherlands.

The new additions mean 18 international destinations are now served directly from Austin.

Southwest Airlines also announced new routes from AUS on Thursday. Saturday-only flights to Jacksonville, Florida, are scheduled to begin on Sept. 9. The route is already served by American Airlines.

Southwest will also resume seasonal service from Austin to Pittsburgh on Sept. 10, with Sunday-only service.