AUSTIN (KXAN) — At least three people are hurt after a three-vehicle crash in central Austin Monday night, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS said it took place around 7200 N. I-35 northbound. That’s near St. Johns Avenue.

While four people were involved total, one person was considered a “no patient,” ATCEMS said. One patient was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, another was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and one person refused transport.

A second ambulance responded to the scene to help, ATCEMS said.

Northbound I-35 was closed at U.S. 183 because of the crash, the Texas Department of Transportation said. Traffic was being detoured to the frontage road at U.S. 183.

The district commander and a designated medical officer also went to the scene to help.

ATCEMS advised drivers to avoid the area.