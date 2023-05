AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four people were taken to the hospital with potentially serious injuries early Sunday after a head-on collision, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Medics arrived in the 1600 block of the US-183 Toll road at approximately 4 a.m.

ATCEMS said four adults were taken to the hospital in two ambulances. All patients were trauma alerts, according to officials.

As of 4:48 a.m., EMS was no longer on the scene.