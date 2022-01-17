4 hurt, including child, in multi-vehicle crash in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four people, including a child and teenager, are hurt after a multi-vehicle crash in north Austin Monday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash happened in the 700 block of East Anderson Lane service road eastbound. That’s near the intersection of U.S. Highway 183 and Interstate 35.

The child, who may have been ejected, was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries, the agency said. The teenager was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

One adult was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and a second adult refused treatment as well as transport to the hospital, ATCEMS said.

Two of the patients involved in the crash were pinned and had to be rescued, according to ATCEMS.