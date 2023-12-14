AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two children and their parents were displaced after their home was lost in a fire overnight.

The Austin Fire Department said on social media crews from AFD and Westlake Fire responded to the house fire, which was in southwest Austin near Lost Creek and Loop 360.

House in southwest Austin a “total loss” after overnight fire, AFD says. Four people were displaced. (Photo: Austin Fire Department) House in southwest Austin a “total loss” after overnight fire, AFD says. Four people were displaced. (Photo: Austin Fire Department)

AFD said crews were called to the scene at 3:30 a.m.

Fire spread from the back of the house to the attic and throughout the house, according to AFD. Everyone got out safely after smoke detectors alerted them to the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The house was a total loss in the fire, AFD said.