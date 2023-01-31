4 displaced after space heater causes fire at east Austin home (Photo credit: Austin Fire Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four people are displaced after a space heater caused their home to catch on fire Tuesday morning.

The Austin Fire Department said on Twitter the fire started in the shed attached to the back of the home, then extended to the attic.

Two adults and two children were displaced as a result of the fire. AFD said the cause was accidental because a space heater was too close to combustible material.

4 displaced after space heater causes fire at east Austin home (Photo: Austin Fire Department) 4 displaced after space heater causes fire at east Austin home (Photo: Austin Fire Department) 4 displaced after space heater causes fire at east Austin home (Photo: Austin Fire Department)

Several chickens died in their coop. No other injuries were reported.

The home is located in the 7000 block of Carwill Dr.

Another fire occurred in east Austin Tuesday morning because of a space heater. A detached garage was destroyed in that fire.