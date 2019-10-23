4 displaced after fire at north Austin townhome

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A fire at a two-story townhome in north Austin Wednesday caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage and displaced four people, according to the Austin Fire Department.

Around 3 p.m. crews had knocked down the fire at the 12000 block of Swearingen Drive. No one was hurt and the Red Cross is helping the four people who lived there.

AFD estimated the damage was $30,000 for the structure and $20,000 in contents. Investigators say improperly discarded smoking materials caused the fire.