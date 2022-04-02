AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s all the bracket right now, but if you can’t make it to New Orleans to catch the action in-person, here are four Austin sports bars that are going to be a slam dunk for Final Four viewing.

The Park

Spring is here in full force this weekend, which makes the Park off of South Lamar a great spot to catch Saturday’s games.

The Park has tons of outdoor seating all within view of a television. They also have a location at the Domain. You can check out the menu here.

Lavaca Street Bar

Your classic sports bar, Lavaca Street is many people’s go-to bar to catch their favorite teams. They have locations downtown, at the Domain and on South Lamar.

“Catch all of your favorite NFL, NCAA, MLB, NBA, and NHL teams on one of our many televisions and enjoy a drink from our ever revolving tap handles,” their website says.

You can check out their menu here.

Pluckers Wing Bar

Unfortunately, the underdogs didn’t show up for us which means the Pluckers lucky long shot food specials were as busted as our brackets (St. Peter’s really had us on a roller coaster ride).

Still, the wing bar is a regular spot for NCAA tournament viewing. They also offer takeout orders if you want to pick up some wings and watch from home.

You can find their menu here.

The Tavern

This Austin sports bar has more than 30 screens and is sure to have them all tuned to the tournament this weekend.

The Tavern is on 12th street and is a regular watch party spot. They’re the go-to spot for Kansas City Chiefs fans along with FC Barcelona.

You can find their menu here.