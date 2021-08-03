4 Austin police officers cleared in March 2019 deadly shooting, victim drove away in Maserati

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four Austin police officers have been cleared by a Travis County grand jury in relation to a March 2019 fatal shooting in downtown Austin during South By Southwest.

Austin Police Department officers DeAndre Wright, Dane O’Neill, Trey Nelson and Zachary Woods were ruled to have acted lawfully in their response to the scene of a vehicle collision on Seventh and Neches Streets around 3 a.m. March 17, 2019.

According to the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, the officers responded after a fight between two men who’d been involved in a car crash.

Police said 20-year-old Isaiah Hutchinson‘s Maserati crashed with another man’s Monte Carlo and, after a brief exchange, someone from the Maserati punched the driver of the Monte Carlo. Shortly after this, police say the driver fired a weapon at the Maserati group.

Next, Hutchinson reportedly fired back at the Monte Carlo, sending several shots in the direction of the officers and other bystanders — this prompted officers to shoot, APD said.

Despite being shot, Hutchinson drove away — as did the driver of the Monte Carlo — and was found dead inside the Maserati around noon the next day in the east Austin Mueller neighborhood. The driver of the Monte Carlo turned later himself in and APD says there are no charges against him.

Earlier this year, Hutchinson’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Austin, saying he was not posing a threat to officers and was just defending himself. Additionally, the family says some of the officers weren’t in uniform and didn’t identify themselves.

“The District Attorney’s office takes the work of presenting all facts and evidence to a grand jury very seriously,” said District Attorney Garza. “In this case, an independent group of members of the Travis County community, heard the evidence and law and decided that the conduct of Officers Nelson, Wright, Woods, and O’Neil was lawful.”