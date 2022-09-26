AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fans going to one of the Harry Styles concerts at the Moody Center will also get to hear performances from several musicians based here in Austin.

The concert venue announced four local acts will have chances to showcase their music for the Truist Local Artist Concert Series. They’ll perform during a preshow before each concert held by Styles. His Austin mini-residency kicked off Sunday night to a sold-out crowd.

Here are the names of the Austin acts and the dates they’ll perform ahead of the Harry Styles Love on Tour stops in the city:

The performances happen on the Hulu Stage at the Dell Technologies Plaza outside the Moody Center.

Flora & Fawna

Members of the band Flora & Fawna — Lili Hickman Waldon, Mason Ables and Nick Hamner — will join KXAN digital anchor Will DuPree from the stage where they’re set to perform Monday night for a live interview at 4 p.m. People can watch that in this story and on the KXAN News Facebook page.