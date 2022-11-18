AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said it arrested a group of people it believes is connected to “dozens” of burglaries at Austin storage units over the last six months — and it believes there could be more than 100 other victims.

APD said the following people are in custody on a number of charges according to Travis County Jail records:

Michael Dominic Ruiz, 37, was booked Nov. 8 on three counts of burglary of a building, credit or debit card abuse, criminal mischief, traffic offenses, unauthorized use of a vehicle and failure to appear charges

Daniel Gabriel Milner, 27, was booked Oct. 26 on three counts of burglary of a building, unauthorized use of a vehicle and two out of county felony charges.

Rex Daniel Fagile, 23, was booked Nov. 11 on two counts of burglary of a building charge.

Renata Ava Shepherd, 37, is not listed as being in custody, but faces a burglary of a building charge according to the Travis County District court website.

KXAN reached out to each person’s attorney. Ruiz’s attorney sent a statement:

There are a multitude of reasons an individual can get sucked into the criminal justice system. No one decision should be viewed in a vacuum. Often times, these decisions are the culmination of a life beset with challenges most people don’t have to endure. He hopes the justice system will treat him as a person and not simply a criminal. He understands there are consequences for his actions and is willing to learn from his mistakes. He hopes he can be reunited with his family soon. Chris Holub, Attorney for Michael Ruiz

The attorney representing Milner and Shepherd had no comment at this time. We will update this story when Fagile’s attorney responds.

The burglaries “resulted in thousands of dollars in property theft,” APD said in a statement.

APD said detectives in its Residential Burglary Unit are still trying to identify victims and said anyone with information or who believes they may have been affected should email apdburglaryunit@austintexas.gov. That unit worked with APD patrol officers and storage unit employees on its investigation. APD did not say which facilities were affected.