3rd suspect accused of setting up robbery where pregnant woman was shot

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A third suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting of a pregnant woman resulting in the death of her unborn baby, according to documents filed in court.

Investigators identified the third suspect as 29-year-old Alyssa Vega who they say set up the robbery following an allegedly botched drug deal with one of the victims.

Police responded to the call of the shooting on July 20. They arrived at 714 Turtle Creek Boulevard just before 10 p.m. The victim was a woman who was about 36-weeks pregnant. She was rushed to South Austin Hospital. Due to significant blood loss, her baby needed to be delivered immediately via C-section. The baby was brought to St. David Medical Center in critical condition. Eight days later the baby was taken off life support and died.

According to the woman’s boyfriend, two suspects kicked in their front door brandishing a gun and a knife. These suspects were later identified as Andrew Nino and Kiara Paz.

The victim said Nino and Paz took his Xanax and X-Box before leaving the apartment. The victim said his girlfriend did not believe the gun was real so they followed Nino and Paz.

The boyfriend said he caught up to Paz and tackled her to the ground. He said Nino pointed the gun and later fired, hitting the pregnant woman in the chest.

Investigators say they found a wallet in the apartment with a social security card inside belonging to Nino. Police say Nino was involved in a reckless driving incident a week after the shooting. He was the passenger in a car driven by Paz attempting to flee the police, according to the affidavit. Paz was taken into custody and provided a full confession of the shooting, corroborating the victim’s account, police say.

Andrew Nino and Kiara Paz (Austin Police Department Photo)

The female victim told police they may want to look for another suspect, saying at one point the other victim had allegedly “ripped Vega off on prior drug deals,” the affidavit said. She said Vega was a co-worker and she had received Facebook messages from her a day before the shooting asking for Xanax, according to the affidavit.

Paz said Vega told her and Nino to rob the apartment, the affidavit said. Paz said neither she nor Nino knew the victims.

Vega was arrested by Austin police and charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. She faces a bond of $250,000.