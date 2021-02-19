3rd person dies from house fire Wednesday in east Austin

The above video is from the scene of the fire on Wednesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A third person has died after a fire burned a home Wednesday on East 12th Street in Austin.

The Austin Fire Department said a 91-year-old woman who was hospitalized after the fire has died. Two other people, a 58-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman, were pronounced dead at the scene Wednesday. Three more had minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Fire officials said no further details would be available until autopsy results come back next week.

The official cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but KXAN’s Alex Caprariello spoke with James Anyaegbu, who rents an apartment attached to the house that burned. He said the people living in the home were using a gas stove to heat the home with the power being out and temperatures below freezing.