3rd man charged with murder in connection with May shooting in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A third man was charged with murder in connection with a May 15 shooting that killed a 48-year-old man. This is not the only murder he’s accused of being involved in.

Laderious Nicholson, 28, is accused of being involved in the death of Marvin “Binky” Henson. Henson was found shot in the 4500 block of Little Hill Circle, police say. Witnesses reported to officers there was an argument as people tried to rob Henson before he was killed.

Nicholson was already being held in the Travis County Jail for a separate murder charge, in connection to a deadly June shooting at an east Austin park, police said.

Henson’s case will be the second murder Nicholson is charged in. His bond is set at $1 million, according to the Austin Police Department.

U.S. Marshals announced earlier this week Cory Burdett, 23, and Bobby McVade, 33, were arrested and also charged with murder in the case on Tuesday. Their bonds are also both set at $1 million.