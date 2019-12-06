3rd annual ‘Hi, How Are You Day” returns January 2020

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following the death of the artist behind the iconic Austin mural, the third annual “Hi, How Are You Day” is set to return January 22, 2020 for ACL Live at the Moody Theater.

Hi, How Are You Day 2020 will benefit the Hi, How Are You Project, a non-profit organization named after late artist and musician, Daniel Johnston.

The event is both a tribute and call to action to remove stigmas surrounding mental health and encourage more conversation about well-being. It’s held every year on January 22, Johnston’s birthday.

This year’s lineup is set to include Grammy-award winning rock band, Cage the Elephant, as its headliner. Supporting acts include progressive rock band White Denim, lead-singer of Brooklyn based band TV on the Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe, musician Jason Faulkner, and singer/songwriter Kate Schecter.

The Hi, How Are You Project will partner with AXS and Stingray to live-stream on both platforms so people around the world can enjoy the day’s events. Residents at the properties owned by American Campus Communities will be able to participate in watch parties on that day as well.

“This year’s Hi How Are You Day will have special significance as it’s the first event since Daniel’s passing,” said Tom Gimbel, longtime manager for Daniel Johnston and Co-Founder of the Hi, How Are You Project.

“Many of the artists who will be performing have a long and close history with Daniel and his music.”

American Campus Communities purchased the Goodall Wooten building in July of 2018. This is the building that the Hi, How Are You? mural, and ACC plans to preserve Johnston’s work and legacy for future generations.

The student-housing developer also plans to roll out a special Hi, How Are You Project trainings this month for their resident life program. It will offer events and information with health and wellness as key topics.

Additional artists, programming details, and other event details are set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale starting Friday, Dec. 6.

For more information on the Hi, How Are You Project and Hi, How Are You Day, you can visit their website or Instagram.