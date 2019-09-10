3D printing will be used to add new housing at Austin homeless community

The exterior of the new Community First! Village Welcome Center in Austin, built by Austin company ICON’s 3D printer. Image courtesy ICON.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin company, ICON, unveiled a new welcome center Monday for a local community designed to house the chronically homeless — and it’s the second 3D printed home in the country.

But the innovation doesn’t stop at the welcome center.

ICON’s Vulcan II 3D printer will soon be creating housing for area homeless at Community First! Village located in east Austin.

ICON is partnering with Austin nonprofit Mobile Loaves & Fishes on this effort. The construction technologies company was commissioned by Cielo Property Group to print the nearly 500-square-foot welcome center.

Vulcan II printing part of the Community First! Village welcome center (KXAN/Alyssa Goard)

The process of printing the building took less than 27 hours over the course of several days, the company said.

Using this printer to build out more homes will help fulfill Phase II of developing Mobile Loaves & Fishes plan for Community First! Village.

“ICON is pushing the envelope and is technologically laying out a new way of looking at how we build homes,” said Alan Graham, founder and CEO of Mobile Loaves & Fishes in a release. “Community First! Village is the perfect place on the planet to experiment with this approach. One of our desires is that this partnership with ICON will grow so deep that we’re able to leverage this technology to someday build all of our micro-homes in future phases of the Village.”

ICON’s Vulcan II 3D printer in progress creating a building for Community First! Village. Image Courtesy ICON.

The U.S.’s first 3D printed home was created when ICON unveiled this technology at South by Southwest this year, creating the first 3D printed home in the country on Chicon Street in Austin.

KXAN’s Alyssa Goard will be covering the unveiling of this new effort.