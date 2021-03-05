3D-printed houses from Austin tech company ready to go on the market

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin-based tech company says its 3D-printed homes are ready to go on the market.

Icon partnered with a developer from Kansas City to build the homes in east Austin. They range from two to four bedrooms and are between $1,000 and 2,000 square feet.

Icon says these homes won’t break the bank for those wanting to be closer to downtown.

“I can tell you one of the units up for sale right now on the MLS is currently priced at $450,000, and I believe if you look at the area, those are selling for anywhere from $750,000 to a million per unit,” said Dmitri Julius with the company.

Icon says these homes will be ready for move-in this summer.