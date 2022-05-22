AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 4,000 customers are without power early Sunday morning as thunderstorms moved through the Austin area.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Travis, Hays and most eastern counties in the KXAN viewing area until 4 a.m. The primary concerns for those within the watch are large hail that can be up to two inches in size and damaging 60 mph winds.

With those winds and frequent lightning come concerns for impact to power lines, according to an Austin energy spokesperson.

While she didn’t have a direct cause for the outages across the city as of the last report, she said crews were working to repair the outages as fast as possible.

Flash flooding is possible with some of the slower moving storms.

Check Austin Energy’s outage map for the most up to date information on repair times.

Sign up for Austin Energy’s text outage alerts on their website.

Report outages to 512-322-9100.