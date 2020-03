AUSTIN (KXAN) — Despite widespread COVID-19 concerns and the city limiting large gatherings, the 38th Austin Music Awards show went on.

Hard Proof, Grupo Fantasma and Jack Ingram were among the groups who performed at the show.

The show was held at the Moody Center, and it honors local bands and musicians typically right before South by Southwest.

The awards are voted on by readers in the yearly Austin Chronicle music poll.

The winners are listed on the Austin Chronicle’s website.