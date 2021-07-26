38-year-old man dies after motorcycle crash in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 38-year-old man died following a crash in north Austin earlier this month, according to the Austin Police Department.

APD identified Michael Deon Fields as the man who died after a motorcycle crash in the 13000 block of North Lamar Boulevard on July 16.

Police say a Suzuki motorcycle hit the back right side of a white BMW around 10:53 p.m. July 16. Fields was pronounced dead at 1:43 a.m. on July 17.

APD says this is Austin’s 63rd fatal traffic crash this year, resulting in 68 deaths. At this time in 2020, there were 43 fatal crashes and 46 deaths.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111 or use the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS).