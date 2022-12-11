AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Trail of Lights at Zilker Park is known nationwide, but another display that brings joy to Austinites is the 37th Street Lights.

“Do you like lights, do you like music, do you like a good time?” said Henry, a local light enthusiast. “This is right down your alley.”

Henry was one of several visitors to the lights show Friday evening, an annual event that has been a local Austin tradition for years.

This tradition is put on by homeowners and volunteers, and the best way to see it is to drive or walk down 37th Street between Guadalupe and Home streets.

“We basically brainstorm all the time,” said Maddy Braat, the mastermind behind 37th Street’s Howdy House. “I like disco, I like Texas, I like love. So I just decided to make a big mashup.”

Randi Butler and her son, Jude, said she was trying to create some holiday memories for her family. She added it being earlier in the evening and easier to get to made it a great choice for her and other families.

“I’m thankful that we get to keep one of, an old Austin tradition going considering so many have fizzled out,” Braat added. “Being able to bring the greater Austin community together for some wholesome holiday cheer.”

