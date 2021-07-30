Loop 360 northbound shut down after deadly crash near Pennybacker Bridge

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say one person is dead following a crash on Loop 360 early Friday morning. The northbound lanes of 360 are shut down from Westlake Drive to Courtyard Drive while police investigate.

Austin Police say five people were taken to the hospital following the 1 a.m. crash at the Plaza on the Lake. That’s just south of the Pennybacker Bridge.

One person died and four others are in the hospital after a crash on Loop 360 early Friday morning. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

One person died and four others are in the hospital after a crash on Loop 360 early Friday morning. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

One person died and four others are in the hospital after a crash on Loop 360 early Friday morning. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

One person died and four others are in the hospital after a crash on Loop 360 early Friday morning. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

Police say a white four-door car with four people inside was heading north when it was rear-ended by a red SUV. One of the four later died at the hospital.

The driver of the red SUV was thrown out of the vehicle and is in critical condition according to APD.

Austin-Travis County EMS said medics took two people to the hospital with critical life-threatening injuries.

ATCEMS says one of the vehicles rolled over.

In a separate incident, while police were investigating the crash, an SUV broke through the barricades and tried to drive through the crash scene. APD vehicles ended up ramming the SUV to bring it to a stop.