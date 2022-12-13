SPICEWOOD, Texas (KXAN) — A development company announced last week its preliminary plans to develop a 2,200-acre, 3,500-home development along Lake Travis, named Thomas Ranch. Areté Collective said its “initial vision” will offer homes for rent and for sale that will be built among a “new regional hub.”

Thomas Ranch will have a “downtown district” that will include retail, dining, community office and civic spaces alongside more than 40 miles of hike and bike trails, per the release. Other planned features include a hotel, private lakefront community and member-only golf course, the release added.

“Areté is working to create a new frontier when it comes to Lake Travis living,” Rebecca Buchan, CEO and co-founder of Areté Collective, said in the release. “Our vision for Thomas Ranch is that it will pave the way for more integrated planning to better support the inevitable growth of Austin.”

The development’s buildout is planned through a phased approach. The approximately 3,500 housing units will include single-family homes, multi-family units, rental apartments, senior living units and affordable housing. Its private residential community will have 400 units, per the release.

Early residential sales are expected to begin late next year before a full sales rollout in 2024, the release added. More information on the development is available online.