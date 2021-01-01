350 backpacks with winter gear distributed to those experiencing homeless

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After it poured all day Thursday, hundreds of people experiencing homelessness will have to get through a cold night ahead.

Some of them are now equipped with winter essentials, thanks to House the Homeless.

For more than 20 years now, volunteers with the organization have been distributing thermal undergarments.

“Rather than not doing anything, we decided to deliver to various organizations that are continuing to serve. We’ve been to Central Presbyterian, Angel House and now to Sunrise Church to distribute these backpacks filled with winter gear,” said Will Hyatt of House the Homeless.

350 backpacks were stuffed with thermal underwear, tops and bottoms. There were also ponchos, gloves, hats, socks, masks, flashlights and bus passes.